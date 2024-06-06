Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

Meet world's most wanted woman, mastermind of Rs 36000 crore fraud, her crime is...

Meet IIT graduates, built Rs 2830 crore company in just 5 years, they are working for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

10 most beautiful insects in world

8 habits to reduce cholesterol in a month

8 disadvantages of not exercising everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

Meet actor who has no hits in last 10 years, still called star, charges Rs 7 crore per film, is worth…

HomeViral

Viral

Meet world's most wanted woman, mastermind of Rs 36000 crore fraud, her crime is...

The FBI has been actively searching for her, noting that among the 529 fugitives on their list, Ignatova is one of only 11 women and the sole woman in the top 10.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

Meet world's most wanted woman, mastermind of Rs 36000 crore fraud, her crime is...
FBI screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ruja Ignatova, the mastermind behind the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, holds the notorious title of the world's most wanted woman. Known as the "Missing Cryptoqueen," Ignatova is accused of defrauding over $4.5 billion (Rs 37,000 crore), from investors worldwide. Her actions have placed the 42-year-old on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted list.

The fraudulent scheme began in 2014 when Ignatova lured investors globally with her new company, OneCoin. In 2016, she even took the stage at London's Wembley Arena, promoting OneCoin as a lucrative rival to Bitcoin in the burgeoning cryptocurrency market. However, just sixteen months later, in October 2017, Ignatova vanished. She boarded a plane at Sofia in Bulgaria, and disappeared with the stolen money, coinciding with the US authorities filing a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.

Since then, her whereabouts remain unknown, and law enforcement agencies have struggled to find any trace of her. The FBI has been actively searching for her, noting that among the 529 fugitives on their list, Ignatova is one of only 11 women and the sole woman in the top 10. She is also one of Europe's most wanted fugitives.

Ruja Ignatova is a German citizen, born in Bulgaria. Her father was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. After studying European law at Oxford University, Ignatova worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in Sofia.

According to the FBI, on October 25, 2017, Ignatova travelled from Sofia to Athens and may have moved to other locations afterward. She is believed to use a German passport and may travel to the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, and/or Eastern Europe. The FBI also warns that she might travel with armed guards and could have altered her appearance through plastic surgery.

OneCoin, as authorities describe, was essentially a pyramid scheme that defrauded individuals out of more than $4 billion. Ignatova convinced investors in the US and globally to invest in OneCoin, claiming it would surpass Bitcoin. However, unlike other cryptocurrencies backed by secured, independent blockchain technology, OneCoin was worthless. In 2019, the US unsealed an indictment against Ignatova, charging her with wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and securities fraud.

US Attorney Damian Williams, New York's top prosecutor, stated last month, "Ignatova and her partners conned unsuspecting victims out of billions of dollars, claiming that OneCoin would be the 'Bitcoin killer.' In fact, OneCoins were entirely worthless... (Their) lies were designed with one goal, to get everyday people all over the world to part with their hard-earned money," as reported by CNN.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi leads by over 3.15 lakh votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha trails

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: INC's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam ahead with 72,000 votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: ‘Rahul Gandhi's two Yatras triggered…’ says Maharashtra Congress President

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement