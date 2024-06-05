Twitter
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu crashes out after losing to Hsu Wen-chi in 1st round

The match lasted for an hour and 10 minutes, with Wen-chi ultimately emerging victorious over the Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Courtesy: X @sportwalkmedia
Indian badminton star P V Sindhu suffered a surprising defeat in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, falling to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei. This unexpected early exit from the prestigious BWF Super 1000 tournament was a disappointment for the two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion.

In a hard-fought women's singles match, Sindhu was defeated by Wen-chi with a score of 15-21, 21-15, 14-21. This marked the first time Sindhu had been defeated by her Taiwanese opponent.

The match lasted for an hour and 10 minutes, with Wen-chi ultimately emerging victorious over the Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Prior to competing in the Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu participated in the Singapore Open 2024. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old's journey came to an end after being defeated by her rival Carolina Marin in the pre-quarterfinals.

Coming off a second-place finish at the Thailand Open, the top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the opening game against her opponent from the Rio Olympics final. However, Marin fought back to claim victory with a score of 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 in a thrilling one-hour, eight-minute match at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Despite holding an 18-15 lead in the final game, PV Sindhu was unable to secure the win and ultimately fell to her familiar opponent Carolina Marin in a captivating three-game battle.

Also read| 'It's terrible...': Rashid Latif lashes out at Pakistan cricketers for hosting private dinner for 25 dollars

