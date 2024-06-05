'It's terrible...': Rashid Latif lashes out at Pakistan cricketers for hosting private dinner for 25 dollars

The Pakistan cricket team and its players have once again found themselves embroiled in controversy. Just before the commencement of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the team reportedly hosted a private dinner in the United States of America, where fans were invited for a meet and greet. Surprisingly, this initiative was not free or for charitable purposes. Attendees were required to pay an entry fee of 25 US Dollars, causing uproar within the Pakistan cricketing community.

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan cricketer, took to social media to denounce the shocking event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players.

According to a video shared by Latif on social media, fans were given the opportunity to meet Pakistan players during a private dinner for a fee of USD 25. The Pakistan legend and others in the video were astonished by this concept.

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players in 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money," Latif said in the video.

During a recent presentation, Nauman Niaz highlighted the concerning situation within the Pakistan team, prompting a fan to propose that the ticket prices should have been set higher to reflect the team's current struggles.

Additionally, Latif expressed his support for charity events but questioned the concept of a private dinner with a fee, stating that it was difficult for him to comprehend.

"People tell me that whoever calls the Pakistan players, they just ask, 'how much money will you give?' This has become common. Things were different at our time, we had 2-3 dinners but they were official. But this is highlighted because it's the World Cup. So the players should be careful. The amount of 25 dollars shouldn't be blatantly used like this. You attend 2-3 dinners, but without the commercial angle. You can go for charity dinners and fundraisers, but this is neither fundraising nor a charity dinner. This is a private function with the name of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket associated with it. Don't make this mistake," he added.

