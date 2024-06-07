Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

NDA MPs to hold meeting in Parliament's Central Hall today

Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

Spectacular images of galaxies shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Bollywood stars who were not invited to Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Captains with most wins in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet actor who worked in factory for Rs 750, later became superstar; now earns Rs 45 crore per film, is worth…

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

HomeWorld

World

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space

Indian-American astronout Sunita 'Suni' Williams- piloted spacecraft carrying fellow NASA astronaut Barry' Butch' Williams was launched on Wednesday.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space
Image: Instagram/airnewsalerts
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian-American astronout Sunita 'Suni' Williams- piloted spacecraft carrying fellow NASA astronaut Barry' Butch' Williams was launched on Wednesday toward the International Space Station (ISS) from the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida in a test flight that was hit with multiple delays.

"Let's go, Calypso," was the message Sunita radioed to mission control minutes before liftoff, referring to the name of the Starliner capsule. "Take us to space and back."
Starliner is scheduled to reach the ISS today at around 9.45 pm Indian Standard Time (around 12:15 pm ET).

Sunita's mother, Bonnie Pandya, told NBC News hours before liftoff that her daughter was in good spirits and was "so happy about going."

NASA said in an update on Thursday morning said that both Sunita and Butch Wilmore are hard at work performing initial tests on the Starliner spacecraft in orbit,

"The first six hours have been absolutely fascinating," Butch who took manual control of the spacecraft told the mission centre at NASA's centre in Houston.

NASA said that at 10:52 am ET, Boeing's Starliner lifted off on a ULA Launch Atlas V rocket for the first time and the mission dubbed as the Crew Flight Test aims to certify the spacecraft for routine space travel to and from the International Space Station.

Sunita Williams, 58, has scripted history by becoming the first female astronaut to fly on the first flight of a crewed spacecraft. The flight also marks Sunita's third foray into space.

Starliner's success will determine if the spacecraft will be certified to fly six-month astronaut missions to and from the ISS for NASA, something which Elon Musk's SpaceX already does.

After a safe arrival at the space station, Wilmore and Williams will join the Expedition 71 crew of NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matt Dominick, Tracy C. Dyson, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin, and Oleg Kononenko.

"Two bold NASA astronauts are well on their way on this historic first test flight of a brand-new spacecraft," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson after the Starliner launch.
Meanwhile, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk congratulated Boeing on the successful launch of its Starliner craft to space.

"Congratulations on a successful launch!" SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via X today. He also retweeted the US space agency's tweet that read "Starliner to the stars!"

 
During a 2013 press conference at the National Science Centre in New Delhi, Sunita told reporters that during her space missions she carries with her the Bhagavad Gita and samosas.
Both Suni and Butch will remain in the ISS for about a week before undocking from the ISS re-enter Earth's atmosphere. It will make a parachute and airbag-assisted landing in the southwestern United States on June 10, NASA said.

After the successful lift off on Wednesday night, NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a post launch press conference termed it as a "special moment." "It's another one of those great markers in history," he said.

"Today's launch is a milestone achievement for the future of spaceflight," Nelson posted on X adding, "Butch and Suni--safe travels through the stars. See you back home."

Both Boing and SpaceX received funding from NASA's Commercial Crew program in 2014 to carry astronauts to the ISS after the US space agency retired its Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

Boeing received over USD 4 billion in US federal funds to develop the Starliner, while SpaceX received about USD 2.6 billion.

SpaceX company's Crew Dragon has performed 12 crewed missions to the ISS since its first launch on May 30, 2020.

Before Wednesday's launch the last attempt to launch Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was scrubbed on Saturday less than four minutes before blastoff from the Kennedy Space Centre due to a ground system computer triggering an automatic abort command that shut down the launch sequence.

On May 6, NASA, Boeing and ULA "scrubbed" the launch due to a "suspect oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket's Centaur second stage"

Sunita, from Needham, Massachusetts, earned a physical science degree from the US Naval Academy, and a master's in engineering management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Her first spaceflight was Expedition 14/15 (from December 2006 to June 2007) launching on space shuttle Discovery's STS-116 mission to reach the International Station, according to NASA.

While onboard, Sunita established a world record for women at the time with four spacewalks. She concluded her tour of duty by returning to Earth with shuttle Atlantis' STS-117 flight to land at Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 22, 2007.

Selected as an astronaut by NASA in June 1998, Sunita has spent a total of 322 days in space on two missions and accumulated 50 hours and 40 minutes of cumulative EVA time on seven spacewalks.

She worked with Roscosmos on its contribution to the space station and with the first Expedition crew.

Meanwhile, 61-year-old, Barry Wilmore has logged 178 days in space and has 25 hours and 36 minutes of time on four spacewalks.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 5000, turned down Rs 75 crore job offer, built Rs 8000 cr firm, is India's richest...

This Rs 300 crore house is costliest home available in...

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement