Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

NDA MPs to hold meeting in Parliament's Central Hall today

Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US; here's why

This Rs 300 crore house is costliest home available in...

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling super over

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here

8 biggest flops of Katrina Kaif

8 TV actors who got married twice

Most cruel king of Mughal dynasty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Nana Patekar was asked to leave this Madhuri Dixit film, director replaced him with Paresh Rawal because...

HomeWorld

World

Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US; here's why

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma also said that the cabinet meeting held today also approved the visit of the Nepali PM to attend the swearing-in of PM-elect Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US; here's why
Nepal Cabinet Meeting (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Nepal decided to recall ambassadors from 11 countries, including India and the US, marking a diplomatic shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma confirmed to ANI that Nepali ambassadors to India, the US, the UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Malaysia, Portugal, Denmark, and Israel have been called back.

"We will send a new ambassador to those countries very soon," Sharma told ANI over the phone without elaborating on why they have been called back. Furthermore, she added that the cabinet meeting held today also approved the visit of the Nepali Prime Minister to attend the swearing-in of Indian Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be travelling to India on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister (elect) Narendra Modi." Yesterday, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Nepal, Prachanda congratulated PM Modi on his historic victory for the third term in the recently concluded general elections in India.

He expressed his conviction that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India-Nepal relations will continue to further strengthen. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister 'Prachanda' for his greetings. Nepal shares deep-rooted cultural and civilizational links with India and remains a special partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The telephone call continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Further, Sharma told ANI in the conversation without answering if Prachanda would be holding any sidelines or other engagements during the visit. Nepal has a record of calling back all ambassadors appointed by previous governments with a change in the coalition. 

The latest round of ambassador reshuffles comes after the change in coalition on March 4.

Those ambassadors who have been ordered to return were appointed to the post when the Nepali Congress and Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal were onboard the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA initiates govt formation, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

Nana Patekar was asked to leave this Madhuri Dixit film, director replaced him with Paresh Rawal because...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan rejected BJP, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement