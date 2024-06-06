Watch: Sanjana Sanghi joins forces with Dia Mirza, addresses global warming, climate change on World Environment Day

Sanjana Sanghi and Dia Mirza addressed the global warming and climate change issues on World Enviroment Day 2024.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi is also a climate warrior and also serves as the UNDP Youth Champion. She's a firm believer in the power of educating the youth for a better tomorrow. The Dil Bechara actress consistently engages in endeavours that empower young minds to make a difference.

Entrusted with the responsibility of being the UNDP Youth Champion for India, Sanjana has demonstrated her commitment to her beliefs. Recently, the actress was invited to the UN HQ in New York to further the cause of youth empowerment and collaborate with global teams to take collective action for a better world. Acting on her convictions, Sanjana Sanghi with Dia Mirza, UN Goodwill Ambassador, addressed the youth about the importance of a greener future on World Environment Day.

Talking about her experience, Sanjana said, “Global warming is an alarming issue, and it is massively impacting our environment today. As UN Ambassadors, Dia and I have been diligently committing ourselves to bringing about a change for a better tomorrow. Getting the opportunity for two change-makers to share a stage in inspiring action and hope for a better future was truly an honor. It was indeed a rewarding experience to engage with the future leaders of the world alongside my dear friend Dia Mirza.”

Sanjana Sanghi's journey in youth education began in 2014 during her college days and has since evolved as she continues to serve as the UNDP Youth Champion, always striving to catalyze positive change.

