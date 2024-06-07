Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

NDA MPs to hold meeting in Parliament's Central Hall today

Nepal recalls ambassadors from 11 countries including India, US; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams scripts history, pilots NASA's Boeing Starliner to space

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

Azim Premji’s Wipro secures massive Rs 41730000000 deal from leading US firm, it will offer…

Spectacular images of galaxies shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

Bollywood stars who were not invited to Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Captains with most wins in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet actor who worked in factory for Rs 750, later became superstar; now earns Rs 45 crore per film, is worth…

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

HomeViral

Viral

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

A Karnataka woman lost her iPhone during a holiday in Kerala, but thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Antiliya Chalets team and Kerala Fire and Rescue, it was recovered after a challenging 7-hour operation.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A holiday trip to Kerala turned into an unexpected ordeal for a woman from Karnataka when she lost her iPhone. However, her distress was short-lived, thanks to the efforts of some good Samaritans, a story that has since gone viral on Instagram.

The incident was documented in a video shared by the official Instagram page of Antiliya Chalets, the resort where the woman was staying. The video captures the tense moments of the recovery operation, showcasing the challenges posed by strong waves and winds. Despite these obstacles, the team navigated treacherous rocks and battled relentless surf to retrieve the lost phone.

In the video caption, the resort detailed the arduous recovery process: “This video is a part of yesterday’s accident. The iPhone worth ₹1,50,000 of the Karnataka woman who was staying in our chalet fell between the huge rocks on the beach. Despite the efforts, nothing could be retrieved. The strong waves along with winds and rain made the situation challenging. However, Antiliya Chalet team along with Kerala Fire and Rescue took 7 hours of effort to recover the mobile phone. Antiliya Chalet would like to thank Suhail and Kerala Fire and Rescue team for helping in this.”

The video has garnered significant attention, showcasing the dedication and teamwork of the rescuers. What began as a distressing incident ended on a positive note, highlighting the kindness and perseverance of the people involved. The event serves as a reminder of the good that can come from community efforts and cooperation.

However, reactions on social media were mixed. While many praised the rescue effort, some users criticized the involvement of the fire department. One user commented, “Seriously!! You want the fire department to search for a stupid phone that you lost because of your carelessness!” Another added, “Such a waste of our tax money!” The video also received numerous laughing emoji responses, reflecting a blend of amusement and frustration from viewers.

Another user remarked, “So no one to rescue people, but the whole fire department to get a phone. I realize that the resort has connections, but damn. Don’t know I should laugh or cry.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

Meet man whose first salary was Rs 5000, turned down Rs 75 crore job offer, built Rs 8000 cr firm, is India's richest...

This Rs 300 crore house is costliest home available in...

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement