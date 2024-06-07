Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

A Karnataka woman lost her iPhone during a holiday in Kerala, but thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Antiliya Chalets team and Kerala Fire and Rescue, it was recovered after a challenging 7-hour operation.

A holiday trip to Kerala turned into an unexpected ordeal for a woman from Karnataka when she lost her iPhone. However, her distress was short-lived, thanks to the efforts of some good Samaritans, a story that has since gone viral on Instagram.

The incident was documented in a video shared by the official Instagram page of Antiliya Chalets, the resort where the woman was staying. The video captures the tense moments of the recovery operation, showcasing the challenges posed by strong waves and winds. Despite these obstacles, the team navigated treacherous rocks and battled relentless surf to retrieve the lost phone.

In the video caption, the resort detailed the arduous recovery process: “This video is a part of yesterday’s accident. The iPhone worth ₹1,50,000 of the Karnataka woman who was staying in our chalet fell between the huge rocks on the beach. Despite the efforts, nothing could be retrieved. The strong waves along with winds and rain made the situation challenging. However, Antiliya Chalet team along with Kerala Fire and Rescue took 7 hours of effort to recover the mobile phone. Antiliya Chalet would like to thank Suhail and Kerala Fire and Rescue team for helping in this.”

The video has garnered significant attention, showcasing the dedication and teamwork of the rescuers. What began as a distressing incident ended on a positive note, highlighting the kindness and perseverance of the people involved. The event serves as a reminder of the good that can come from community efforts and cooperation.

However, reactions on social media were mixed. While many praised the rescue effort, some users criticized the involvement of the fire department. One user commented, “Seriously!! You want the fire department to search for a stupid phone that you lost because of your carelessness!” Another added, “Such a waste of our tax money!” The video also received numerous laughing emoji responses, reflecting a blend of amusement and frustration from viewers.

Another user remarked, “So no one to rescue people, but the whole fire department to get a phone. I realize that the resort has connections, but damn. Don’t know I should laugh or cry.”