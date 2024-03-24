Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

Bollywood villain who debuted with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later gave a tough fight to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Not only the heroes but even the villains in the film industry enjoy a huge fan following. Every movie lover likes to see a strong, witty, and ferocious villain who gives a tough fight to the hero. One such actor, who gained fame as a villain, is now impressing the fans with his role of Ravan in a TV series.

The actor we are talking about made his debut with his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and later starred in several blockbusters and got the tag of “Bollywood’s hottest villain’. He is none other than Nikitin Dheer.

Nikitin Dheer made his grand Bollywood debut in the movie Jodhaa Akbar which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He then went on to star in several blockbusters like Ready, wherein he played the role of the villain, Aryan Chaudhary, and gave a tough fight to Salman Khan. With this, he gained fame as the ‘hottest villain’. He also played the villain in movies like Chennai Express, Housefull 3, Antim, Sooryavanshi, and more. The actor is now winning hearts with his role in the television series Shrimad Ramayan.

Nikitin Dheer is essaying the role of Ravan in the television series which started to air on January 1. The actor recently shared a reel of his epic transformation as Sadhu for his show and has left fans amazed. Sharing the video, Nikitin wrote, “Thank you all for the abundant love and blessings for Raavan. Sharing a small BTS of the sadhu avatar.”

Netizens couldn’t stop praising the actor. One of the comments read, “Best Ravan in the Indian film history.” Another wrote, “Best Ravan ever.” Another user commented, “You are nailing as Ravan. How can someone look so perfect.”

Talking about playing Ravan on TV, Nikitin Dheer told the Times of India, “I feel extremely privileged to have bagged this opportunity because I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Meanwhile, Nikitin will be next seen in the Kannada action thriller, Martin, by A. P. Arjun from a story written by Arjun Sarja. The film is produced by Uday K. Mehta. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and Achyuth Kumar and is set to release this year.

