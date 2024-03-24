Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

Who was adult star James Deen, whose reputation crumbled after rape allegations?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra set the stage on fire at Jackky and Rakul's sangeet, video goes viral

Asansol Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, party wise candidates, past results

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Spices and herbs to ease bloating and indigestion in summer

Lowest totals by each team in IPL history

AI imagines Hollywood actors celebrating Holi in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

This Rs 460-crore film with no action, villain, was rejected by Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Kajol, later won 3 National Awards

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Bollywood’s ‘hottest villain’, who gave tough fight to Salman, Shah Rukh, now impressing fans as Ravan in…

Bollywood villain who debuted with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later gave a tough fight to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 03:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Nikitin Dheer/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not only the heroes but even the villains in the film industry enjoy a huge fan following. Every movie lover likes to see a strong, witty, and ferocious villain who gives a tough fight to the hero. One such actor, who gained fame as a villain, is now impressing the fans with his role of Ravan in a TV series. 

The actor we are talking about made his debut with his Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and later starred in several blockbusters and got the tag of “Bollywood’s hottest villain’. He is none other than Nikitin Dheer. 

Nikitin Dheer made his grand Bollywood debut in the movie Jodhaa Akbar which starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He then went on to star in several blockbusters like Ready, wherein he played the role of the villain, Aryan Chaudhary, and gave a tough fight to Salman Khan. With this, he gained fame as the ‘hottest villain’. He also played the villain in movies like Chennai Express, Housefull 3, Antim, Sooryavanshi, and more. The actor is now winning hearts with his role in the television series Shrimad Ramayan. 

Nikitin Dheer is essaying the role of Ravan in the television series which started to air on January 1. The actor recently shared a reel of his epic transformation as Sadhu for his show and has left fans amazed. Sharing the video, Nikitin wrote, “Thank you all for the abundant love and blessings for Raavan. Sharing a small BTS of the sadhu avatar.” 

Netizens couldn’t stop praising the actor. One of the comments read, “Best Ravan in the Indian film history.” Another wrote, “Best Ravan ever.” Another user commented, “You are nailing as Ravan. How can someone look so perfect.” 

Talking about playing Ravan on TV, Nikitin Dheer told the Times of India, “I feel extremely privileged to have bagged this opportunity because I waited for years for a larger-than-life character like this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Meanwhile, Nikitin will be next seen in the Kannada action thriller, Martin, by A. P. Arjun from a story written by Arjun Sarja. The film is produced by Uday K. Mehta. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and Achyuth Kumar and is set to release this year.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone shine as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

DGCA slaps Rs 80 lakh fine on Air India for violations of…

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement