This flop film was headlined by star kid, actress quit Bollywood, made in Rs 65 crore, earned just...

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Kites was the first and the last Hindi film of Barbara Mori. Produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Anurag Basu, the 2010 romantic action thriller was a major flop.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Saawariya to Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Shaandaar, there have been many films in Bollywood, which starred star kids and bombed at the box office. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, the 2010 romantic action thriller Kites is another addition to this list.

Kites was one of the most awaited films since its announcement as it paired Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as the Greek God of Hindi cinema, with the Mexican actress Barbara Mori, who was making her debut in Indian cinema. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father and former actor, wrote the story and produced the film under his banner Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd. Anurag Basu, who had earlier helmed hits such as Murder, Gangster, and Life in a...Metro, directed the film.

Before its release in May 2010, the film's trailer and its music had been appreciated by the audiences. The two romantic songs - Zindagi Do Pal Ki and Dil Kyon Yeh Mera, both sung by KK, written by Naasir Faraaz, and composed by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan, were widely loved. These helped Kites get a good opening at the box office with the opening weekend collections of Rs 30.48 crore net, but the film crashed in its first week and ultimely, ended up with just Rs 49 crore net (Rs 66 crore gross) in India.

The film was also released in an English-language version as Kites: The Remix. But, the film failed in overseas too, from where it collected just Rs 21 crore. Made in Rs 65 crore, Kites ended up with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 87 crore in its lifetime theatrical run. (All box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk)





Apart from Hrithik and Barbara, Kites also starred Kangana Ranaut, Kabir Bedi, Nicholas Brown, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Barbara Mori never acted in any Hindi film again and quit Bollywood after Kites' failure.

