Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

Ahsaas Channa started her career playing a boy in films. She has played Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Sushmita Sen's son in Vaastu Shastra. Ahsaas has now become a leading OTT star doing pivotal roles in Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, and Girls Hostel among others.

From Rekha to Alia Bhatt, several actresses started their journey as a child artiste in the Hindi film industry and achieved huge success as an adult too. Another addition to this list is of the actress Ahsaas Channa, who started her career working as a boy in movies at the age of 5 and is now a popular OTT star.

Born on August 5, 1999, in a Punjabi Sikh family in Mumbai, Ahsaas' father Iqbal Singh Channa is a Punjabi film producer, while her mother Kulbir Badesron is also an actress who has starred in films and shows such as Veer-Zaara, Kesari, Manto, CID, and Crime Patrol. The actress made her acting debut at the age of 5 in Ram Gopal Varma's 2004 horror film Vaastu Shastra, where she played Sushmita Sen's son Rohan.

Ahsaas was then seen in Karan Johar's 2006 multi-starrer Kabhi Alvidaa Naa Kehna, in which she played Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's son Arjun. She also headlined the 2007 film My Friend Ganesha, in which she played the boy named Ashu who befriends Lord Ganesha.

It was in Ram Gopal Varma's 2008 horror film Phoonk in which Ahsaas played the role of a girl for the first time as one of the leading characters, Raksha. After that, Ahsaas Channa started playing the characters of a girl in multiple famous TV shows such as Kasamh Se, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Oye Jassie, MTV Fanaah, Crime Patrol, and CID.

In the last few years, Ahsaas has become an OTT star and played gained leading characters in famous web series such as Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, Mismatched 2, and Half CA among others.The actress collaborates with several brands for her promotional posts on Instagram, from where she earns a hefty sum on a regular basis, and her reported net worth is Rs 10 crore.

READ | Meet singer, who headlined Nepal's highest-grossing film, has won four National Awards, his son played Salman Khan's...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.