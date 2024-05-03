Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Girl's 'Choli Ke Piche' dance performance at college fest divides internet, watch

Debate erupts over a college fest dance video featuring a girl dancing to 'Choli Ke Peeche.'

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

A recent dance performance at a college festival has become the focal point of heated debates on social media platforms, sparking discussions about the appropriateness of such activities in educational environments. The viral video features a girl energetically dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Choli Ke Peeche" from the movie "Khalnayak."

The footage, which has amassed over one million views, depicts the girl clad in a white crop top and skirt, showcasing her dance moves to the lively beats of the song. However, the video has divided opinions, with some questioning the suitability of such performances within the confines of educational institutions.

Social media users have taken to various platforms to express their contrasting viewpoints. While some have defended the girl's right to express herself through dance, others have raised concerns regarding the perceived lack of decorum and moral standards.

One user lamented, "Ethics and morals are reaching new lows in the name of college fests," echoing the sentiments of many who believe such displays are inappropriate. However, opposing voices have argued that as long as the performance falls within the bounds of decency, it should be accepted as a form of artistic expression.

The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about the boundaries of acceptable behavior within educational settings. While some advocate for a more liberal approach, others emphasize the importance of upholding ethical standards and maintaining a respectful environment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
