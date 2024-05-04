Meet daughter of cleaning contractor who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Twitter
Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

One of the most difficult competitive exams to pass in India is the UPSC—thousands of aspirants study day and night in an attempt to pass the UPSC civil services exam. The UPSC exam demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Today, we will talk about IAS officer Taruna Kamal, the daughter of a cleaning contractor who passed UPSC exam.

Taruna Kamal hails from the Balh Valley in Mandi district. She made headlines by clearing the most competitive UPSC exam on her first attempt and secured AIR 203. However, she prepared for the UPSC exam in Chandigarh for the last two and a half years. Motivated by her aspiration to work as a civil servant, Taruna bravely faced the UPSC challenge and succeeded on her first attempt.

Taruna is the daughter of a cleaning contractor in the Nerchowk Municipal Council and her mother, Norma Devi is a housewife.

Taruna told ETV Bharat that while preparing for UPSC, initially studying medicine became a hindrance. "But my parents supported me and it is only because of their support, I achieved success."

She completed her class 12th from Modern Public School, Ratti. Following her completion of veterinary medicine training, Taruna began preparing for the UPSC test.

Taruna Kamal's accomplishment inspires many people in the Mandi district and beyond as it is a monument to hard work, determination, and pursuing aspirations in the face of adversity.

 

 

