Top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on amazon: stylish, affordable, and trendy

Discover the perfect style with affordability with our top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on Amazon. These trendy shades offer unbeatable value without compromising on quality. Elevate your look and protect your eyes with the best budget-friendly options available.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 22, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Sunglasses are more than just a fashion accessory; they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, reduce glare, and enhance visual clarity. Whether you're driving, enjoying a day at the beach, or simply out for a walk, the right pair of sunglasses can make all the difference. Our selection of exclusive sunglasses ensures you look trendy while keeping your eyes safe, all in your budget. Embrace the perfect combination of fashion and practicality with these affordable yet stylish shades. Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with our top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on Amazon.

 

1. ELEGANTE UV Protected Vintage Square Sunglasses

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CC6ZB6ZY/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Vintage Square Sunglasses for Men

  • Unisex UV400 protected Sunglasses

  • Highly durable material, suitable for any face shape

  • Silver Frame, Black Lenses

 

2. Karsaer Flat Top TR90 Men Sunglasses

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B085L5N3GF/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Plastic frame

  • Glossy frame with TR90 Lightweight temple design combined with polarised lenses in one-piece, exquisite temples, and all the details

  • Lens Height: 47MM, Frame total Length:149MM, Temple Length: 145MM, Nose Bridge: 20MM. 

  • Karcher polarised sunglasses can block 100%both of UVA and UVB rays. 

  • 7 Layers TAC lenses are impact, scratch resistant, durable. Lightweight TR90 temples design is ideal for motorcycle and cycling,driving, running, fishing, racing, skiing, climbing,trekking or other outdoor activities.

 

3. Peter Jones UV Protected Stylish Unisex Badshah Style Sunglasses

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09RSCHCQL/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Material composition  Uv protected

  • UV Protected Stylish Brown Unisex Badshah Style Sunglasses

  • Unisex design for timeless appeal and UV protection for your eyes

 

4. ROYAL SON Square Cat Eye Men Women Fashion Sunglasses

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09N8LKVRX/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Black Lens, Black Frame. Feather - Square With UV Protected Lenses Sunglasses, Help you see a better view.

  •  Stylish Polarised Square sunglasses with scratch resistant and UV400 Protection coating lenses can filter out sunlight reflected glare, and UV Protected lens For Eliminating Glare While Maintaining Color Integrity protect your eyes from long term damage by blocking 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays.

  • This sunglass is made of Plastic Fame and UV Protected 400 lenses, metal hinges, all the details ensure you a long time. Durability to prevent breakage even in the toughest conditions and proven to protect your eyes.

  •  This sunglasses is suitable for Male and Female and suitable for any climate and weather conditions. Great for driving, shopping adventures, and time at the beach.

 

5. Vincent Chase Eyewear

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09HSKPD81/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

 

  • Featuring Blue full rim Square made from Polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic making them ideal for For Men and Women.

  • Large | Frame width: 142 mm | Frame Height: 53mm | Frame Dimensions: (63-27-145)mm.

  • Square Sunglasses have been an iconic part of fashion history for decades. These Sunglasses make the wearer look smart and fashionable at the same time and are a must have for those who have an affinity towards vintage styles. These frame suits all face types

  • These Lenses have a scratch coating and block 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and are very lightweight and highly impact resistant.

 

6. VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0999RSTT4/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

 

  • The Vincent Chase collection features some of the most stylish and trendy sunglasses for men and women. Available in a variety of colours and shapes, it ensures you always stand out with your unique style.

  • Featuring Grey Full Rim Square made from Polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic making them ideal for both men & women.

  • Large | Frame width: 145mm | Frame Height: 44mm | Frame Dimensions: (56-19-140)mm

  • They have scratch coating, block 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and are very lightweight and highly impact resistant.

 

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 

 

