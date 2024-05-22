Twitter
Meet actress, princess of royal family, top star who worked with Karan Johar, quit acting to take care of family, now...

Mohena Kumari Singh of Rewa was a princess who became a star, only to leave it all behind

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 22, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Mohena Kumari Singh at her wedding
    In 2012, when a young 23-year-old aspiring dancer appeared on the reality show Dance India Dance, the judges were surprised to hear that she was from a royal background. Her father was the titular Raja of Rewa. But despite this privileged background, young Mohena Kumari attempted to carve her own path in the entertainment world. She became a top TV star, worked in films too, before walking away from all of it for her family.

    The princess who became a TV star

    Mohena Kumari Singh is a princess of the erstwhile princely state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. Her father is the titular king there and Mohena grew up in the royal household. After her success on Dance India Dance, Mohena became an assistant choreographer to Remo D’Souza, working with his troupe on films like Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Abhishek Chaubey’s Dedh Ishqiya, and Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. But acting was where her destiny called her. She made her debut with the dance-based show Dil Dostii Dance in 2015, and then never looked back, appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and Naya Akbar Birbal over the next few years.

    When Mohena Kumari quit acting for her family

    In 2019, when Mohena was at the peak of her acting career, she married businessman Suyash Rawat, son of Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj. Following this, Mohena quit acting and devoted herself to her family. In April 2022, the couple welcomed their first child – a boy – followed by a baby girl in April 2024. Earlier this year, Mohena clarified that she has no intention of returning to the entertainment industry anytime soon.

