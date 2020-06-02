'There are people out there who are suffering way more than us': Mohena Kumari Singh gives update on her health

Mohena Kumari Singh took to her Instagram page and gave an update about her health after reports started making around about being tested positive for coronavirus. The actor-choreographer who became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tied the knot earlier this year with Suyash Rawat. She has now become the daughter in law of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj. In her Instagram post, Mohena thanked everyone for their prayers.

She wrote, "Can't sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I'm praying it'll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us."

Mohena further wrote, "But I'd like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you'll have been sending. It's keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you'll. Thank you all."

Rishi Dev, who was Mohena's co-star took to his Instagram story and wished for the actor and her family's speedy recovery. His post read as "Just came to know about Mohena and her family... They are going through tough times but I know you all will recover faster... My prayers are with you all... Wishing everyone speedy recovery...

Mohena had quit acting and shifted her base post getting married.