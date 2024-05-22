Viral video: Man makes 'jugaad' AC with table fan and bricks, internet is impressed

A Rajasthan man's innovative DIY air conditioner, made with a table fan and wet bricks, has gone viral for its simplicity and effectiveness in beating the heat.

A video of a Rajasthan man beating the summer heat with an innovative DIY air conditioner is rapidly gaining popularity online. This simple and cost-effective cooling solution has been widely praised on social media for its ease of construction and effectiveness.

To create this unconventional air conditioner, all that's needed are a table fan and seven bricks. In the video, the man arranges the bricks in front of the fan and sprinkles water on them. As the fan blows air over the wet bricks, the cooling effect is impressive, providing relief from the sweltering heat.

The ingenuity of this idea has struck a chord with many, particularly those who cannot afford traditional air conditioning units or are concerned about high electricity bills. This method offers a low-cost alternative for staying cool with minimal effort and expense.

While those with the means to install air conditioners can comfortably manage the heat, many less fortunate individuals struggle to find ways to stay cool. This DIY solution has been lauded in comments across social media, with users praising its practicality and ease of implementation. Many have called it a lifesaver, highlighting the significant impact it could have for those battling extreme heat without access to expensive cooling systems.

How to use your refrigerator as air conditio pic.twitter.com/QAW8QWLWmx — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) April 30, 2024

In contrast, another video showing a man attempting to cool down using a traditional setup—a cooler placed in front of an open refrigerator—received a different kind of attention. Instead of accolades, this attempt drew criticism for its flawed understanding of basic thermodynamics.

"According to the laws of physics, this will cause the room to heat up, not cool down," one user commented. "This increases the heating effect. Someone failed thermodynamics," another chimed in. Critics pointed out that such a setup would not only fail to cool the room but also make the refrigerator work harder, leading to increased overall heat.