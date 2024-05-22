Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man makes 'jugaad' AC with table fan and bricks, internet is impressed

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning breaks her silence on real-life Martha slamming Netflix show: ‘Want to make sure...'

Meet man, whose father was farmer, mother ran Anganwadi centre, built Rs 973 crore business, he is from...

Meet Salman's co-star, who became star with blockbuster debut, then quit films after flops; now lives in US, he's...

Google’s parent firm net income soared by 615% in a decade, per second it earns whopping...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man makes 'jugaad' AC with table fan and bricks, internet is impressed

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning breaks her silence on real-life Martha slamming Netflix show: ‘Want to make sure...'

Meet man, whose father was farmer, mother ran Anganwadi centre, built Rs 973 crore business, he is from...

9 junk foods that are not unhealthy

9 films based on the real-life politicians

10 glittering images of stars captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning breaks her silence on real-life Martha slamming Netflix show: ‘Want to make sure...'

Meet Salman's co-star, who became star with blockbuster debut, then quit films after flops; now lives in US, he's...

Meet singing sensation, who wanted to be actress, left acting after flop debut; one song made her star, is now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man makes 'jugaad' AC with table fan and bricks, internet is impressed

A Rajasthan man's innovative DIY air conditioner, made with a table fan and wet bricks, has gone viral for its simplicity and effectiveness in beating the heat.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 22, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video of a Rajasthan man beating the summer heat with an innovative DIY air conditioner is rapidly gaining popularity online. This simple and cost-effective cooling solution has been widely praised on social media for its ease of construction and effectiveness.

To create this unconventional air conditioner, all that's needed are a table fan and seven bricks. In the video, the man arranges the bricks in front of the fan and sprinkles water on them. As the fan blows air over the wet bricks, the cooling effect is impressive, providing relief from the sweltering heat.

The ingenuity of this idea has struck a chord with many, particularly those who cannot afford traditional air conditioning units or are concerned about high electricity bills. This method offers a low-cost alternative for staying cool with minimal effort and expense.

While those with the means to install air conditioners can comfortably manage the heat, many less fortunate individuals struggle to find ways to stay cool. This DIY solution has been lauded in comments across social media, with users praising its practicality and ease of implementation. Many have called it a lifesaver, highlighting the significant impact it could have for those battling extreme heat without access to expensive cooling systems.

In contrast, another video showing a man attempting to cool down using a traditional setup—a cooler placed in front of an open refrigerator—received a different kind of attention. Instead of accolades, this attempt drew criticism for its flawed understanding of basic thermodynamics.

"According to the laws of physics, this will cause the room to heat up, not cool down," one user commented. "This increases the heating effect. Someone failed thermodynamics," another chimed in. Critics pointed out that such a setup would not only fail to cool the room but also make the refrigerator work harder, leading to increased overall heat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Explainer: Why did deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wear black turban?

Leopard faces off with porcupine and gets covered in thorns, watch who won the battle

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Polling in 49 seats today, check what's open and what's closed

Meet brothers who after schooling began business with Rs 5000; now run Rs 12000 crore company, are India's richest...

CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement