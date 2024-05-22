Mammootty credits Malayalam films' success to 'audience supporting good cinema': 'Other industries are failing as...'

Mammootty credits the success of Malayalam cinema at the box office to 'quality films'.

The Malayalam cinema is currently experiencing the blockbuster phase with films like Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, and others ruling at the box office. Mammotty, who is awaiting the release of his film Turbo, recently talked about the success of Malayalam films while other industries struggle at the box office.

At the promotional event of Turbo in Dubai, Mammootty talked about how and why the Malayalam film industry can deliver hits and appeal to the audience while other industries are struggling at the box office and credited the success to the audience supporting good cinema. The actor said, “The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve.”

The actor further added that the audience wants ‘quality films’ and said, “We are currently experiencing a good phase with the arrival of consecutive quality films because our audiences support and watch good cinema. Look at other languages/industries; they are failing because they don’t understand their audience. The audience completely controls cinema.”

Recently, Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life and Manjummel Boys, the Malayalam cinema is continuing its blockbuster run at the box office. The films have broken several box office records and while other industries are struggling at the box office, Malayalam cinema's hit strike at the box office continues and now anticipation is high as Mammootty gears up for the release of his film Turbo.

Helmed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo is bankrolled by Mammootty under the banner of his Mammootty Kampany. The film features ace Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Bindu Panicker in key roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 23. As the movie marks Mammootty’s first full-fledged mass entertainer since Bheeshma Parvam (2022), anticipation is at an all-time high.

