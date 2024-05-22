Mammootty credits Malayalam films' success to 'audience supporting good cinema': 'Other industries are failing as...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star had first lead role at 14, was trolled for weight, called ugly, now boasts six-pack, star of Rs 1200-crore hit

Meet actress, princess of royal family, top star who worked with Karan Johar, quit acting to take care of family, now...

Vietnam’s top security official To Lam elected as President amid anti-corruption purge

Top-rated sunglasses under Rs 1000 on amazon: stylish, affordable, and trendy

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star had first lead role at 14, was trolled for weight, called ugly, now boasts six-pack, star of Rs 1200-crore hit

Meet actress, princess of royal family, top star who worked with Karan Johar, quit acting to take care of family, now...

Vietnam’s top security official To Lam elected as President amid anti-corruption purge

9 junk foods that are not unhealthy

9 films based on the real-life politicians

10 glittering images of stars captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

This star had first lead role at 14, was trolled for weight, called ugly, now boasts six-pack, star of Rs 1200-crore hit

Mammootty credits Malayalam films' success to 'audience supporting good cinema': 'Other industries are failing as...'

Meet actress, princess of royal family, top star who worked with Karan Johar, quit acting to take care of family, now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mammootty credits Malayalam films' success to 'audience supporting good cinema': 'Other industries are failing as...'

Mammootty credits the success of Malayalam cinema at the box office to 'quality films'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mammootty on Malayalam cinema's success (Image: File photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Malayalam cinema is currently experiencing the blockbuster phase with films like Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, and others ruling at the box office. Mammotty, who is awaiting the release of his film Turbo, recently talked about the success of Malayalam films while other industries struggle at the box office. 

At the promotional event of Turbo in Dubai, Mammootty talked about how and why the Malayalam film industry can deliver hits and appeal to the audience while other industries are struggling at the box office and credited the success to the audience supporting good cinema. The actor said, “The audience controls cinema and it undergoes change only if the former does. When people consistently ignore bad films and watch only the good ones, movies naturally improve.”

The actor further added that the audience wants ‘quality films’ and said, “We are currently experiencing a good phase with the arrival of consecutive quality films because our audiences support and watch good cinema. Look at other languages/industries; they are failing because they don’t understand their audience. The audience completely controls cinema.”

Recently, Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life and Manjummel Boys, the Malayalam cinema is continuing its blockbuster run at the box office. The films have broken several box office records and while other industries are struggling at the box office, Malayalam cinema's hit strike at the box office continues and now anticipation is high as Mammootty gears up for the release of his film  Turbo.

Helmed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo is bankrolled by Mammootty under the banner of his Mammootty Kampany. The film features ace Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Bindu Panicker in key roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 23. As the movie marks Mammootty’s first full-fledged mass entertainer since Bheeshma Parvam (2022), anticipation is at an all-time high.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Aamir Khan, but this superstar was AR Murugadoss' first choice for Ghajini

Meet world’s second richest woman in 2024, no match for Mukesh Ambani, she is heiress to Rs...

Netherlands rolls out free sunscreen vending machines in public areas, video goes viral

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Class 12th result to be released today, know time, steps to check

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement