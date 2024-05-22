Twitter
Lifestyle

Top single door refrigerators for summer 2024 on Amazon: Cool, spacious and energy-efficient

Upgrade your kitchen with the best double door refrigerators, available now on Amazon. These models offer a lot of storage, advanced cooling technology, and energy efficiency, ensuring your food stays fresh without high energy bills.

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 22, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

A refrigerator is an essential appliance in every home, providing not just a place to store food items, but also ensuring your food stays fresh and drinks are perfectly chilled. Double door refrigerators offer the perfect combination of storage space and energy efficiency, making them ideal for families and individuals. Enjoy the convenience of organised compartments, frost-free technology, and sleek designs that complement any kitchen. Discover the best options from the list and make your kitchen cool.

1. Samsung Refrigerator - Himalaya Poppy Blue, 2024 Model

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CPPJ1NW3/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Direct Cool Refrigerator - Stylish single door refrigerators for powerful cooling that can last longer with digi touch cool 5in1, digital temperature control, auto express cooling, power cool, eco mode, e-defrost

  • Capacity - 183 litres

  • Energy rating - 5 star energy efficiency

  • Digital inverter compressor provides greater energy efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance while consuming 50% less power, backed up by 20 year warranty

  • Interior description - fresh food capacity : 165 ltr, freezer capacity : 18 ltr, total no. of compartments - 1, shelves : 2, vegetable drawers : 1, shelf type : toughened glass shelves, anti bacterial gasket, base stand with drawer for additional space for non-refrigerated food items

  • Special features - power cool, fresh room, grande door design, stabiliser free operation (100v - 300v), smart connect inverter (automatic)

 

2. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 

 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0BSRVL2VV/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

 

  • Single door refrigerator with intellisense inverter technology

  • Capacity - 184 litres for families with 2-3 members

  • Energy rating - 2 star energy efficiency

  • 1 year product warranty and 10 year compressor warranty

  • Intellisense inverter technology - Comes with low starting voltage of 95v & assures 25 years of compressor reliability

  • Special feature - Stabiliser free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95v-300v

  • Brand specific features - Up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts, easy manual defrosting, jumbo storage up to 3, 2l bottle storage, insulated capillary technology, auto connect to home inverter, large vegetable crisper, honey comb lock in technology & quick chill zone

  • Storage & interior description - fresh food capacity - 169.2 litres, freezer capacity : 14.3 litres, total no : of drawers : 4, shelves : 2,shelf type : toughened glass shelves, spill proof adjustable shelves, wired shelves, antibacterial gasket

 

3.Haier 190L 5-Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 2024 Model

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B08KH7VF4Q/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

 

  • Direct-cool refrigerator - Economical and stylish with external bar handle.

  • Capacity 190 litres - Suitable for families with 2 to 3 members or bachelors, freezer capacity: 14 litres , fresh food capacity: 176 litres

  • Energy rating - 5 stars - energy efficiency

  • Compressor with cooling technology - Energy efficient, silent operation & more durable with expert cooling technology

  • Storage or interior description - Fresh food capacity : 176 litres, freezer capacity : 14 litres, drawers : 2, shelves : 3, shelf type : toughened glass large vegetable box, anti-bacterial gasket, base stand with drawer for additional space for non-refrigerated food items

  • Special features - Stabiliser free operation, separate fruit box, vegetable box, 3 toughened glass shelves, connect home inverter, anti-bacterial gasket, base drawer

  • Shelf type - Toughened adjustable glass shelves

  • Item dimensions & weight - 62.8x53.0x121.8, weight : 35kg

 

4. Whirlpool Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0BSRVNCYC/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

 

  • Single door refrigerator with intellisense inverter technology

  • Capacity - 207 litres for families with 2 -3 members

  • Energy rating - 5 star best in class energy efficiency

  • 1 year product warranty and 10 year compressor

  • Intellisense inverter technology - Comes with low starting voltage of 95v & assures 25 years of compressor reliability

  • Special features - Stabiliser free operation even in high fluctuation voltage between (95v - 300v)

  • Brand specific features - 5 star rated refrigerator, uniform cooling, crescent door design and breathe arc handle, up to 7 days of garden freshness, magic chiller, micro block technology & up to 12 hours of milk preservation

  • Storage & interior description-fresh food capacity - 14.3 litres, freezer capacity : 192.7 litres, total no of drawers : 4, shelves : 3, shelf type : toughened glass shelve, anti bacterial gasket, base stand with drawers

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 
