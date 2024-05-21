Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Microsoft launches new powerful ‘Copilot+ PCs’ for AI era, to go on sale from June 18, priced at…

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

Hindu king who became son-in-law of Mughal ruler Akbar

6 smokey images captured by NASA

Foods to avoid eating with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

Meet superstar who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ruined her career, became yogini, is now..

Bollywood's biggest flop film, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, made with Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Mohanlal, was given only 2 marks out of 100 during his audition, he was rejected for his looks.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Mohanlal (Credit: YouTube/Screenshot)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Superstar Mohanlal Viswanathan, who is known for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films, has been entertaining us with his films for years. But do you know, that the actor who now has a huge fan following, was once rejected for his looks? He was given only 2 marks out of 100 during his audition. 

Today the actor has turned a year older, celebrating his 64th birthday. On this special occasion, let's take a look at his journey in the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Early life:

Mohanlal Viswanathan was born on 21 May 1960 in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. He is the youngest child of Viswanathan Nair, a former bureaucrat and Law Secretary with the Kerala government, and Santhakumari. His elder brother, Pyarelal, died in 2000 during a military exercise.

Named by his maternal uncle, Mohanlal's father chose to avoid using their caste name (Nair) as a surname. He grew up in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram, attended Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mahatma Gandhi College. Mohanlal's first acting role was in sixth grade, playing a ninety-year-old man in a stage play. He was also the Kerala state wrestling champion in 1977 and 1978.

Career

Mohanlal made his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which he produced along with his friends Maniyanpilla Raju, Suresh Kumar, Unni, Priyadarshan, Ravi Kumar, and others. In the film, he played Kuttappan, a mentally disabled servant. However, due to censorship issues, Thiranottam was delayed and released 25 years later.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Rejected for his looks

In 1980, Mohanlal played the villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, directed by Fazil. The film was a big hit. His friends had sent his application to Navodaya Studio. At his audition, some directors didn't like his looks and gave him poor marks, but Fazil and Jijo Appachan scored him high.

Director Fazil mentioned in an interview that Mohanlal had to audition for his role. During the audition, two directors on the panel were not impressed with Mohanlal's looks and build and gave him only 2 marks out of 100. Because of this, they rejected him. However, Fazil insisted on casting him in the film, which turned out to be a hit and made Mohanlal popular with the audience.

After the success of this film, Mohanlal went on to play villain roles in around 25 films. His negative roles in Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu and Kuyiline Thedi were highly praised.

Around 1986, Mohanlal was at the peak of his film career, releasing a film every 15 days. Remarkably, in 1986 alone, he had 34 films released, setting a record that no other actor has matched in a single year. Out of these 34 films, 25 were hits. During that period, he averaged 20 film releases per year. This prolific output has led to him acting in over 400 films over his four-decade career.

Over a career spanning four decades, he has acted in more than 400 films. His contributions have earned him widespread praise and several honors, including the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. In 2009, he became the first Indian actor awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Amenhotep III, the richest man who ever lived, whose face has been recreated?

ICC seeks arrest warrants against Israel PM Netanyahu, Hamas chief Sinwar, US President Biden says..

Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders arrested, Delhi CM to visit BJP office today

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dead after rescuers find 'no survivors' at helicopter crash site

Meet woman who secured high-paying job, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her record-breaking package is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement