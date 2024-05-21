Meet superstar, who once scored just 2 out of 100 in audition, was rejected for his looks; later gave 25 hits in a year

Mohanlal, was given only 2 marks out of 100 during his audition, he was rejected for his looks.

Superstar Mohanlal Viswanathan, who is known for his work in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films, has been entertaining us with his films for years. But do you know, that the actor who now has a huge fan following, was once rejected for his looks? He was given only 2 marks out of 100 during his audition.

Today the actor has turned a year older, celebrating his 64th birthday. On this special occasion, let's take a look at his journey in the industry.

Early life:

Mohanlal Viswanathan was born on 21 May 1960 in Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. He is the youngest child of Viswanathan Nair, a former bureaucrat and Law Secretary with the Kerala government, and Santhakumari. His elder brother, Pyarelal, died in 2000 during a military exercise.

Named by his maternal uncle, Mohanlal's father chose to avoid using their caste name (Nair) as a surname. He grew up in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram, attended Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mahatma Gandhi College. Mohanlal's first acting role was in sixth grade, playing a ninety-year-old man in a stage play. He was also the Kerala state wrestling champion in 1977 and 1978.

Career

Mohanlal made his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which he produced along with his friends Maniyanpilla Raju, Suresh Kumar, Unni, Priyadarshan, Ravi Kumar, and others. In the film, he played Kuttappan, a mentally disabled servant. However, due to censorship issues, Thiranottam was delayed and released 25 years later.

Rejected for his looks

In 1980, Mohanlal played the villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, directed by Fazil. The film was a big hit. His friends had sent his application to Navodaya Studio. At his audition, some directors didn't like his looks and gave him poor marks, but Fazil and Jijo Appachan scored him high.

Director Fazil mentioned in an interview that Mohanlal had to audition for his role. During the audition, two directors on the panel were not impressed with Mohanlal's looks and build and gave him only 2 marks out of 100. Because of this, they rejected him. However, Fazil insisted on casting him in the film, which turned out to be a hit and made Mohanlal popular with the audience.

After the success of this film, Mohanlal went on to play villain roles in around 25 films. His negative roles in Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu and Kuyiline Thedi were highly praised.

Around 1986, Mohanlal was at the peak of his film career, releasing a film every 15 days. Remarkably, in 1986 alone, he had 34 films released, setting a record that no other actor has matched in a single year. Out of these 34 films, 25 were hits. During that period, he averaged 20 film releases per year. This prolific output has led to him acting in over 400 films over his four-decade career.

Over a career spanning four decades, he has acted in more than 400 films. His contributions have earned him widespread praise and several honors, including the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. In 2009, he became the first Indian actor awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

