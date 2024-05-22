Twitter
Entertainment

This star had first lead role at 14, was trolled for weight, called ugly, now boasts six-pack, star of Rs 1200-crore hit

This actor was brutally trolled for his weight and called ugly, before he turned it around with a physical transformation and then gave India's highest grossing film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 22, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Jr NTR on a poster of Devara
Not many actors can get a lead role in a major film at the age of 14. But then, not many actors from the lineage that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr did. Known popularly as Jr NTR, the actor made his debut as a child artiste before turning a leading man in his teens. But while his journey to superstardom was quick, it wasn’t smooth, as it came through after much bullying and trolling.

Jr NTR’s early career and struggles

Grandson of screen legend NT Rama Rao, Taraka was named after him too. He first appeared on screen as a child artiste in his grandfather’s film Brahmarshi Viswamitra in 1991. Six years later, at the age of 14, he had his first lead role as Lord Rama in the experimental film Ramayanam. He moved to regular leading roles with Choodalani in 2001 and found success as a hero with Student No 1 the same year. But by now, NTR was slightly overweight. Fans began trolling him for his weight and many even said that he was ‘too ugly’ to be a mainstream hero. The 2006 film Rakhi was a low point for him physically as he was criticised a lot for his weight there.

Jr NTR’s physical transformation

The actor transformed himself for the 2007 release Lok Parlok, losing 20 kgs and attaining a much leaner physique. While he maintained a lean physique for the next few years, he continued to surprise fans with an even greater transformation in 2013. For Badshah, the actor developed six-pack abs, shocking fans and completing his transformation from fat to fit.


Jr NTR then and now

Jr NTR’s monopoly at the box office

SS Rajamouli is the director who has had the biggest influence on Jr NTR’s career. His first hit – Student No 1 – was directed by Rajamouli. It helped him become an established lead star. Lok Parlok, the film that saw him drop his weight, was also helmed by Rajamouli. The two also collaborated on another hit in Simhadri. Then, in 2022, NTR and Rajamouli – along with Ram Charan – scripted history with the global hit RRR, which grossed over Rs 1200 crore at the box office, and even won an Oscar. The actor is now prepping for the release of his pan-India action film Devara Part 1.

