Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods Days following severe flooding in April, heavy rain and thunderstorms struck Abu Dhabi and Dubai early Thursday, resulting in flight cancellations and suspension of bus services in Dubai. Overnight, five inbound flights to Dubai were diverted, with nine arrivals and four outbound flights cancelled. Additionally, several Emirates flights were cancelled. Reports from local media indicated that Dubai residents were awakened by strong winds, thunder, and lightning on Thursday.