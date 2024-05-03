Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3087822
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods Days following severe flooding in April, heavy rain and thunderstorms struck Abu Dhabi and Dubai early Thursday, resulting in flight cancellations and suspension of bus services in Dubai. Overnight, five inbound flights to Dubai were diverted, with nine arrivals and four outbound flights cancelled. Additionally, several Emirates flights were cancelled. Reports from local media indicated that Dubai residents were awakened by strong winds, thunder, and lightning on Thursday.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years
Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'
In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding
Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries
See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews