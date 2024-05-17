Twitter
Meet man who lost mother at 7, father's business failed, studied till class 10, now runs Rs 3000 crore company

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 17, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Success stories of individuals who emerge victorious from the throes of adversity are often inspiring and in this article, we are going to talk about Sangeetha Mobiles' founder  Subhash Chandra L. 

Subhash, who belongs to Bengaluru, faced numerous hardships during his childhood. He lost his mother when he was 7 years old and his father's business also failed. His father, Narayana Reddy, along with two friends, started the company 'Sangeetha' in 1974, initially selling music records. However, when the business didn't perform well, his friends decided to quit and left the venture.

During this period, Subhash dropped out of school and began working in his father's business. He sold music records, home appliances and SIM cards.

Subhash achieved significant success in 1997 when mobile phones began gaining popularity. He became the first retailer in the country to offer insurance for mobile phones. If the phone remained undamaged, the insurance premium was refunded, making this model a huge success for the company.

In 2002, they opened their second showroom and started our Anniversary Sale, which is the most awaited every year in June. 

