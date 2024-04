Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Celebrations Begin Across India, Devotees Offer Namaz At Delhi's Jama Masjid

An air of festivity and celebration gripped Delhi's Jama Masjid as Muslims filled the Mosque to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Children were seen hugging each other after offering Namaz on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.