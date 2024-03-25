IPL 2024 IPL Finals Likely To Be Held In Chennai Will MS Dhoni Play His Final Match At Chepauk

As rumors swirl about MS Dhoni's potential retirement from IPL after this season, the prospect of knockout matches in Chennai presents a thrilling opportunity for fans of the revered 'Thala'. With Dhoni's reported final innings in the IPL, these games in Chennai promise to be a delight for supporters eager to witness their beloved captain in action one last time on home turf.