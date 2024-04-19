Canada's Largest Gold Heist: 2 Indian-origin Men Arrested In Largest Gold Heist In Canada's History

Canada's Largest Gold Heist: 2 Indian-origin Men Arrested In Largest Gold Heist In Canada's History The Canadian authorities arrested six people in a gold heist case that is being touted as the country’s largest ever. The police are looking for three more suspects. The police seized a cargo shipment with gold and currency worth at least $16 million. Around 65 firearms were also discovered by the authorities. According to the police, the people who conducted the heist ordered the gold and currency from a refinery in Zurich. It was then transported through an Air Canada flight that was destined for Toronto. The suspects are facing nineteen charges. Out of the six people who were arrested, two were Air Canada employees.