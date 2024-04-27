Vadodara Gujarat Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced that the Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 would take place on May 7 (Phase 3).

One of the 26 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) seats in Gujarat is the Vadodara constituency. In this year's Parliamentary election, 68.18 percent of voters participated.

On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced that the Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 would take place on May 7 (Phase 3).

The Election Commission of India declared on March 16 that the Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7 (Phase 3). June 4th, 2024 is the date of the Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency Election results counting and announcement.

Hemang Yogeshchandra Joshi is running for the Lok Sabha polls from BJP and Jashpalsinh Padhiyar from INC.

With 883719 votes, BJP candidate Ranjanben Bhatt of Vadodara emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 294542 votes, BJP defeated INC's Prashant Patel (tiko). 72 percent went to the BJP.

With 883719 votes, the BJP candidate from Vadodara, Ranjanben Bhatt, won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. With the help of INC votes, Prashant Patel (tiko) of 294542 lost to the BJP. 589177 percent was obtained by the Ranjanben Bhatt.