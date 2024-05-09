GT vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 59 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2024 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Gujarat finds themselves struggling at the bottom of the points table, having secured only four wins in 11 matches. A potential defeat in the upcoming game would dash their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

In their last match, Shubman Gill's Gujarat team suffered a heavy four-wicket loss while defending a total of 147 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They also faced a significant defeat against the Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai team bounced back with a 28-run victory while defending a total of 167 against the Punjab Kings in their previous match. The defending champions currently sit in fourth place in the points table with six wins and are expected to secure a win in the upcoming fixture to solidify their playoff aspirations.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated GT vs CSK match is set to take place at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between GT and CSK live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Ahmedabad has been conducive to bowlers, providing extra bounce and early swing for pacers, as well as grip and turn for spinners. Batsmen will need to concentrate on rotating the strike and taking advantage of any boundary opportunities that arise. Considering the dew factor, the team that wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

Weather report

Ahmedabad is forecasted to have a temperature of approximately 33°C, with a real feel of 34°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 41%, with no precipitation in sight.

Predicted playing XI

GT: Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill (c), Noor Ahmad, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma

CSK: Shivam Dube, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane

Also read| GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings