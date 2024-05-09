GT vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Making sure this doesn't repeat...': Maldives minister over remarks on PM Modi

Meet man, right-hand of Ratan Tata, who once worked in farms, now lives in Rs 98 crore home, his salary is...

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik to marry 19-year-old Sharjah girl, singer announces wedding on Insta: 'I never imagined'

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Air India Express crew agree to restore flight operations, termination of 25 members revoked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Making sure this doesn't repeat...': Maldives minister over remarks on PM Modi

Meet man, right-hand of Ratan Tata, who once worked in farms, now lives in Rs 98 crore home, his salary is...

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik to marry 19-year-old Sharjah girl, singer announces wedding on Insta: 'I never imagined'

8 interesting facts to know about beer

8 habits of unsuccessful people

Meet LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik to marry 19-year-old Sharjah girl, singer announces wedding on Insta: 'I never imagined'

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rajpal Yadav says he did Kaam Chalu Hai 'to create awareness, meaning beyond entertainment' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

GT vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 59 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

article-main
GT vs CSK IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2024 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Gujarat finds themselves struggling at the bottom of the points table, having secured only four wins in 11 matches. A potential defeat in the upcoming game would dash their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

In their last match, Shubman Gill's Gujarat team suffered a heavy four-wicket loss while defending a total of 147 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They also faced a significant defeat against the Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai team bounced back with a 28-run victory while defending a total of 167 against the Punjab Kings in their previous match. The defending champions currently sit in fourth place in the points table with six wins and are expected to secure a win in the upcoming fixture to solidify their playoff aspirations.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated GT vs CSK match is set to take place at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between GT and CSK live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Ahmedabad has been conducive to bowlers, providing extra bounce and early swing for pacers, as well as grip and turn for spinners. Batsmen will need to concentrate on rotating the strike and taking advantage of any boundary opportunities that arise. Considering the dew factor, the team that wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

Weather report

Ahmedabad is forecasted to have a temperature of approximately 33°C, with a real feel of 34°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 41%, with no precipitation in sight.

Predicted playing XI

GT: Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill (c), Noor Ahmad, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Joshua Little, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma

CSK: Shivam Dube, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane

Also read| GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet director who grew up in chawl, saw women selling themselves for Rs 20, now worth Rs 940 crores, still single at 61

Visakhapatnam constituency, Lok Sabha elections: Know polling date, candidates and more

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Azim Premji’s Wipro partners with world’s most valuable company, Rs 307000 crore dollar firm to…

Man who runs Rs 1431000 crore company gets Rs 25.36 crore salary, he was hired by…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement