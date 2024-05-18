Bibhav Kumar arrested: Delhi Police arrests CM Kejriwal's aide in Swati Maliwal assault case

Bibhav Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was detained on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, at Kejriwal's residence, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."