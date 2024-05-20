Twitter
IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma achieves massive feat, breaks Virat Kohli’s long-standing record to become…

SRH is set to face KKR tomorrow (May 21) in the Qualifier 1 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from 7:30 pm.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 20, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

After the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) got called off due to rain on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that secured a 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) will now face KKR in Qualifier 1. The winner of the match will reach IPL 2024 final and the loser will face the winner of Eliminator. 

SRH's opening batter Abhishek Sharma was one of the star performers of yesterday’s match. His 66-run knock against PBKS powered SRH to secure a place in the top two of the points table. 

With this impressive performance, he also achieved a huge milestone. After smashing 6 sixes and 5 fours, contributing to his 66 runs, he reached the tally of hitting 41 sixes in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

He broke RCB star player Virat Kohli’s eight-year-old record of smashing the most sixes as an Indian batter in an IPL season. Virat Kohli held the record with 38 sixes in IPL 2016. Overall, former RCB player Chris Gayle reigns the elite list with smashing 59 sixes in IPL 2011.

In a race to reach the final, Pat Cummins-led SRH is set to face KKR tomorrow (May 21) in the Qualifier 1 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, RCB which won six games on the trot this season will be facing Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator match on Wednesday (May 22). The match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

