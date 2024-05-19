'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani was slammed for her 'fake' English accent at Cannes after her video went viral on social media.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She was looking gorgeous in both her outfits, and her videos are going viral on social media.

However, she is also being slammed for 'faking' her accent on the red carpet. Kiara Advani attended the Women In Cinema Gala in a pink and black corset gown. While speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara said, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Soon after the video went viral, it was shared on Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips, where several users pointed out her fake accent and called it "disappointing." One of the users wrote, "Wow I've never seen her look so unattractive or sound so dumb before. She had to choose cannes to really bring out her worst. Humble humble humbling humbled say something else for god's sake. I think when you try to put on an accent the quality of what you're saying really goes down."

The second one said, "How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling - while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?" The second one said, "Not only is her Hindi accent unbearable, her English one is also not understandable. People can have different accents for different languages and it’s very normal for people to code switch but both her accents are terrible."

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival gala dinner, the Bollywood actress appeared as if she had stepped out of an Audrey Hepburn movie, radiating vintage Hollywood charm. For the prestigious event, Kiara donned an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, accentuated by a striking pink bow adorning the back. Complementing her ensemble, she opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorized with a necklace and black lace gloves.

The gala served as a platform to honour six remarkable women, including Kiara Advani, for their contributions to the world of cinema. The official 'X' account of Red Sea Film shared glimpses from the event, underscoring the significance of celebrating female storytellers and their trailblazing achievements.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.