Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Meet man, an Indian, whose family topped list of richest people in the UK with net worth of...

Pune: Tanker explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad, nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks damaged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

9 movies based on real-life gangsters

Most consecutive wins for RCB in IPL season

Viral Kohli's daughter's name being sold for Rs 8 crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reveals if she will quit films after winning Lok Sabha elections, calls Bollywood 'jhoothi duniya'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani was slammed for her 'fake' English accent at Cannes after her video went viral on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kiara Advani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She was looking gorgeous in both her outfits, and her videos are going viral on social media.

However, she is also being slammed for 'faking' her accent on the red carpet. Kiara Advani attended the Women In Cinema Gala in a pink and black corset gown. While speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara said, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Now why is kiara faking that accent????
byu/thekeeperofwords inBollyBlindsNGossip

Soon after the video went viral, it was shared on Reddit's BollyBlindNGossips, where several users pointed out her fake accent and called it "disappointing." One of the users wrote, "Wow I've never seen her look so unattractive or sound so dumb before. She had to choose cannes to really bring out her worst. Humble humble humbling humbled say something else for god's sake. I think when you try to put on an accent the quality of what you're saying really goes down." 

The second one said, "How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling - while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?" The second one said, "Not only is her Hindi accent unbearable, her English one is also not understandable. People can have different accents for different languages and it’s very normal for people to code switch but both her accents are terrible." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival gala dinner, the Bollywood actress appeared as if she had stepped out of an Audrey Hepburn movie, radiating vintage Hollywood charm. For the prestigious event, Kiara donned an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, accentuated by a striking pink bow adorning the back. Complementing her ensemble, she opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorized with a necklace and black lace gloves.

The gala served as a platform to honour six remarkable women, including Kiara Advani, for their contributions to the world of cinema. The official 'X' account of Red Sea Film shared glimpses from the event, underscoring the significance of celebrating female storytellers and their trailblazing achievements.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

Elon Musk's Neuralink accepting applications for chip implant

King Charles net worth sees dramatic surge, now wealthier than Queen Elizabeth II, monarch's fortune soars to...

Reversedo, An Advanced Forex Trading Robot to Improve Market Predictions is Launched

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement