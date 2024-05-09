GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

GT vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 59 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

The upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the 59th match of IPL 2024 is crucial for both teams. GT must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive in the tournament, as their current chances of reaching the playoffs are slim and will be non-existent if they fail in this game. On the other hand, the defending champions, CSK, need to secure a win to maintain their lead over other teams in the race for the playoffs. Several teams below them in the standings, such as DC, LSG, RCB, and PBKS, still have a chance to make it to the playoffs with favorable results.

The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10 at 7:30 PM (IST). CSK is considered the favorite to win, given the strength of their team on paper. GT will need exceptional performances from their players to stand a chance against the formidable CSK lineup.

In their previous encounter, CSK emerged victorious with a dominant performance in Chepauk. The standout performances from Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra led CSK to a convincing victory over GT. As they face off once again, CSK will look to replicate that success on GT's home turf.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 59th Match

Date & Time: May 10, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gil (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur

GT vs CSK My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja (Vice Captain), Moeen Ali, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Tushar Deshpande

