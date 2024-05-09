GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

‘Ataichi leke baitha hua hai’: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj troll RCB teammate during ad shoot, video goes viral

Rajpal Yadav says he did Kaam Chalu Hai 'to create awareness, meaning beyond entertainment' | Exclusive

NSA Doval, UK counterpart discuss critical tech, global issues during strategic dialogue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

‘Ataichi leke baitha hua hai’: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj troll RCB teammate during ad shoot, video goes viral

8 habits of unsuccessful people

Meet LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

Vitamin D deficiency: 10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rajpal Yadav says he did Kaam Chalu Hai 'to create awareness, meaning beyond entertainment' | Exclusive

Meet director who grew up in chawl, saw women selling themselves for Rs 20, now worth Rs 940 crores, still single at 61

HomeCricket

Cricket

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

GT vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 59 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

article-main
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The upcoming match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the 59th match of IPL 2024 is crucial for both teams. GT must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive in the tournament, as their current chances of reaching the playoffs are slim and will be non-existent if they fail in this game. On the other hand, the defending champions, CSK, need to secure a win to maintain their lead over other teams in the race for the playoffs. Several teams below them in the standings, such as DC, LSG, RCB, and PBKS, still have a chance to make it to the playoffs with favorable results.

The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10 at 7:30 PM (IST). CSK is considered the favorite to win, given the strength of their team on paper. GT will need exceptional performances from their players to stand a chance against the formidable CSK lineup.

In their previous encounter, CSK emerged victorious with a dominant performance in Chepauk. The standout performances from Shivam Dube and Rachin Ravindra led CSK to a convincing victory over GT. As they face off once again, CSK will look to replicate that success on GT's home turf. 

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 59th Match

Date & Time: May 10, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gil (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ajinkya Rahane 

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur 

GT vs CSK My Dream11 team

Wriddhiman Saha, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja (Vice Captain), Moeen Ali, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Also read| ‘Ataichi leke baitha hua hai’: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj troll RCB teammate during ad shoot, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

FitSpresso: Real ingredients, side effects, and honest customer reviews

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

Meet man whose salary was only Rs 83 but his net worth grew by Rs 7010577000000 in 2023, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Time Capsules of Taste: Discovering India’s Centuries-Old Eateries

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement