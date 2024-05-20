Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Real story of Lahore's Heermandi that inspired Netflix series

‘Jo mujhse bulwana chahte ho…’: Angry Dharmendra lashes out after casting his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Who is Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after Ebrahim Raisi's death?

Four ISIS terrorists arrested at Ahmedabad airport

Deepika Padukone spotted with her baby bump as she steps out with Ranveer Singh to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Real story of Lahore's Heermandi that inspired Netflix series

‘Jo mujhse bulwana chahte ho…’: Angry Dharmendra lashes out after casting his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Deepika Padukone spotted with her baby bump as she steps out with Ranveer Singh to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections

Magnesium-rich foods that are extremely good for heart

7 unique animals in the world

9 popular Jr NTR films that you can watch in Hindi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

HomeWorld

World

Who is Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after Ebrahim Raisi's death?

Mohammad Mokhber is expected to serve as caretaker president for around 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 03:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Hours after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has been appointed as acting president of the Islamic Republic. The 68-year-old is expected to serve as caretaker president for around 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran. Raisi's helicopter was found on Monday in northwestern Iran.

    Mokhber maintains a low-key public profile. However, Mokhber has held prominent positions within the country's power structure, particularly in its bonyads, or charitable foundations. He holds a doctorate in international law. Iranian media reports suggest Mokhber was crucial in Iranian efforts to bypass Western sanctions on its oil industry.

    He was born in Sept 1955 in Dezful in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province to a clerical family. Mokhber has served as an officer in the Revolutionary Guard's medical corps during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, reports suggest. He has been a member of Iran's Expediency Council since 2022. The council advises the supreme leader, as well as settles disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran's constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country's elections.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Flood-rescued dog comforts stranded pooch with heartfelt hug, internet hearts it

    Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP says police seized CCTV DVR from CM Kejriwal's home, planting stories to...

    Meet Swati Maliwal, who left high-paying job, got recognition after Anna movement, now at center of assault controversy

    Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

    India urges students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid violent protests in Bishkek

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement