‘Ataichi leke baitha hua hai’: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj troll RCB teammate during ad shoot, video goes viral

Patidar is seen sitting on the floor with a radio over his shoulder, prompting Kohli and Siraj to erupt in laughter.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 07:49 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricket stars Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj playfully teased their teammate Rajat Patidar during an ad shoot on Thursday. A video shared by the renowned sportswear brand Puma India captured the light-hearted moment, featuring Kohli, Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Patidar engaging in various antics.

In the video, Patidar is seen sitting on the floor with a radio over his shoulder, prompting Kohli and Siraj to erupt in laughter. They jokingly compared his pose to that of someone waiting at a railway station with a briefcase. Kohli humorously remarked to Siraj, "Station mein nahin baithte hai woh apna ataichi leke. Ataichi leke baitha hua hai." The camaraderie and banter among the players added a fun and playful element to the ad shoot.

Virat Kohli signed a lucrative deal with Puma in 2017, valued at an impressive INR 110 crore. Despite rumors in February suggesting that the 35-year-old cricketer was parting ways with the brand, Puma quickly dismissed these claims.

Currently leading the Indian Premier League in runs scored, Kohli holds the coveted orange cap with an impressive 542 runs in 11 innings, boasting an outstanding average of 67.75. In a standout performance against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Kohli scored a century, although his team ultimately faced defeat.

As Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoff hopes hang in the balance, they are set to face the Punjab Kings in a crucial home game on Thursday. Following a series of losses, RCB has made a strong comeback by securing three consecutive wins, defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad once and the Gujarat Titans twice.

Also read| IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
