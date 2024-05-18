Twitter
'Company just...': UK's Reader's Digest closes after 86 years; check full post

The United Kingdom edition of Reader's Digest has closed after 86 years in circulation. The news of its shutdown was posted by the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic on the social media platform LinkedIn some weeks ago.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 18, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

The United Kingdom edition of Reader's Digest has closed after 86 years in circulation. The news of its shutdown was posted by the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic on the social media platform LinkedIn some weeks ago.

"After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end. It has been my privilege and joy to contribute to this iconic publication for nearly eight years, leading its talented team for the last six", Mackevic stated. "Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade." 

While expressing her gratitude, Mackevic asserted, "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible colleagues, writers, PRs, and brands I've had the pleasure of collaborating with over the years. Your passion and expertise have made this journey unforgettable, and I've been fortunate enough to make some amazing friends along the way."

"To any writers awaiting payment for their work, I’ve been assured that the insolvency practitioners are working to communicate with everyone about the next steps. I sincerely hope this process goes smoothly and swiftly for you," she further assured.

The post got numerous comments from users, who expressed sadness at the closure of the magazine.

The UK edition of the magazine was started in 1938 and covered issues about health, finances and recipes. It was licenced by its parent company in the United States, where it was originally established in 1922.

 

