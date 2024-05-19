UnWoman: A love-story delivering a thought-provoking message without being preachy

In a cinematic landscape where LGBTQ narratives often revolve around struggles and discrimination, "Unwoman" emerges as a groundbreaking portrayal of love transcending societal norms. Directed by Pallavi Roy Sharma and produced by Gunjan Goel under Hashtag Films LLP, the Hindi-language drama challenges stereotypes with its heartfelt depiction of a relationship between a man and a transgender individual.

The film, set against the rustic backdrop of a village in Rajasthan, follows the journey of Bhanwar, played by Sarthak Narula, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Sanwri, portrayed by Kanak Garg. Purchased unwittingly by Bhanwar from a human trafficker under pressure to

improve his living conditions, Sanwri's presence gradually transforms their transactional arrangement into a profound love story.

"Unwoman" courageously confronts the prejudices and taboos surrounding individuals like Sanwri, highlighting the challenges they face in seeking acceptance and understanding in society. Through stellar performances by Bhagwan Tiwari as Bhanwar's uncle, Bhairo, and a talented ensemble cast, the film navigates the complexities of human relationships with sensitivity and authenticity.

What sets "Unwoman" apart is its portrayal of love as inherently normal, regardless of gender identity. Unlike traditional LGBTQ narratives that often focus on the struggles of coming out or societal

rejection, this film celebrates the beauty of love in all its forms, urging viewers to embrace diversity and inclusivity.

When asked about the response film got while streaming on Jio Cinemas Pallavi said "We never expected this kind of response, we thought it has done great in festivals, now only film lovers will watch it on OTT since it is a love story yet not a masala film, but than my social media got flooded with DMs, some even said why don’t you push Unwoman for Oscar nomination from India. I was like What!!! So yes, I have earned my rewards, I still remember the standing ovation our film got at Kashish international film festival. What more I can ask for. I can only hope more and more audiences watch it on Jio Cinema and support independent movies and new but talented actors".

Supported by a talented cast including Karan Maan, Girish Pal Singh, and Pramod Deswal, the film offers a nuanced portrayal of human relationships.

As it continues to captivate audiences in international film festivals and streaming platforms like Jio Cinema, it sparks vital conversations about representation and acceptance in mainstream cinema. In a world where love knows no boundaries, "Unwoman" stands as a beacon of hope, breaking barriers and redefining the narrative of love.