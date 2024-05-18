Twitter
Television

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh returns home almost a month after going missing, says ‘left worldly life for...'

Gurucharan Singh returns home after going missing for almost a month.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2024, 09:20 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Gurucharan Singh with Delhi Police (Image: ANI)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who is popularly known for playing the role of Sodhi in the sitcom, has finally returned home after going missing for almost a month. The actor also stated the reason behind his disappearance. 

On Saturday, ANI reported that Gurucharan Singh, who was missing for the last few weeks, has returned home and Delhi Police has recorded his statement. "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey," said Delhi Police. 

On April 22, Tarak Mehta-fame actor Gurucharan Singh was supposed to catch a flight to Mumbai from Delhi, however, he did not board the flight and went missing. Police investigation revealed that his phone number was active till April 24 and that he used multiple bank accounts. CCTV footage recovered from the day the actor went missing showed him carrying a bag. 

His father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint four days after he went missing, and an FIR was lodged under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Now, after the actor returned and police officials investigated him to find the reason behind his disappearance, the actor stated a religious journey behind the reason. According to a report in India Today, the police officials said that the actor revealed that he left home to go on a religious journey and he stopped at Gurudwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana in the past few days but later realised that he should return home. 

While his fans were glad, they also questioned the actor about not informing the family before going on a religious journey. One of the comments read, "Glad he is back, hopefully, he gets the help he needs." Another wrote, "Why don't tell anyone if you went away, how immature of him to keep his family suffering." Another comment read, "Should have informed the family before leaving."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
