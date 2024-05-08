IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets

Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) put on an impressive display as they successfully chased down a target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma displayed exceptional batting prowess as Sunrisers Hyderabad effortlessly chased down the 166-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Head's unbeaten 89 off 30 deliveries and Sharma's impressive 75 off 28 balls led SRH to victory in just 9.4 overs.

This win not only secured their spot in the tournament but also resulted in former champions Mumbai Indians being eliminated. The Hardik Pandya-led team, with 8 points from 12 games, can only reach a maximum of 12 points. However, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already surpassed this total, and it is likely that at least two other teams will also finish with more points than MI by the end of the league stage.

In the SRH vs LSG match, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten half-century propelled the KL Rahul-led side to a total of 165 for four in 20 overs on a challenging pitch. Badoni's 55 not out and Nicholas Pooran's 48 not out were the standout performances for the Super Giants after they chose to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most effective bowler for SRH, finishing with figures of 2/12.