Meet Indian who used to drive auto, had only Rs 5 for food daily, is now among top cricketers, his net worth is...

His father operated a small car business, which he eventually shut down to move to Vadodara, aiming to provide better cricket training for his sons.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Indian cricketers are among the highest-paid athletes globally with their net worth going into millions. One such cricketer, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, once struggled to save a mere Rs 10 daily but now enjoys a life full of luxury and extravaganza. Pandya, who has also captained Team India in several international matches, owns a lavish house and numerous luxury cars, including an Audi A6 and a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which is his most expensive buy. 

However, life wasn't a bed of roses for Pandya and his older brother Krunal Pandya, both aspiring international cricketers. Their father operated a small car business, which he eventually shut down to move to Vadodara, aiming to provide better cricket training for his sons.

Following this move, the Pandya family faced significant financial difficulties. In past interviews, Hardik Pandya revealed that the only meal they could afford was Rs 5 packets of noodles, which they cooked at the cricket ground using hot water borrowed from the gardener.

Pandya shared how he and his brother Krunal would train for hours in the scorching heat, subsisting on just one meal a day due to their financial constraints. To support their family, Hardik Pandya took on odd jobs, including driving auto-rickshaws and working at small car dealerships.

The brothers earned between Rs 400 to Rs 500 per match in local leagues. Hardik Pandya's fortunes changed dramatically when he was selected for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh.

According to SportsKeeda, today Hardik Pandya's net worth exceeds Rs 91 crore with a monthly salary of about Rs 1.2 crore every month. He also has a contract with the BCCI that pays him Rs 5 crore every year. Hardik was bought for a whopping Rs 15 crore by the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. In 2024, he was traded to the Mumbai Indians for the same amount, along with being made the captain.

Hardik has also invested in startups such as Aretoo and LendenClub and also earns a fortune through brand endorsements.

 

 

