'Since women have started working, divorce rates have gone...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar; watch viral video

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Saeed Anwar's controversial statements about women entering the workforce and its alleged link to rising divorce rates have gone viral on social media. In a widely circulated video, Anwar claims that divorce rates in Pakistan have surged by nearly 30 percent over the past three years, attributing this increase to more women joining the workforce. He further criticizes women for becoming financially independent and choosing to manage their own households. The video has sparked significant backlash from social media users.

"Since women have started working in Pakistan, divorce rates have climbed by 30 percent in the last three years," Anwar says in the video.

"The wives say, 'To hell with you, I can earn myself. I can run a household on my own.' This is a whole game plan. You will not understand this game plan unless you find guidance," he continues.

Anwar also claims that he has observed similar trends globally, suggesting that families suffer when women enter the workforce.

"I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money," Anwar comments in the video.

 

