Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Helicopter carrying Iran President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in Azerbaijan

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 22, became IAS officer in first attempt, bagged AIR...

Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP says police seized CCTV DVR from CM Kejriwal's home, planting stories to...

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance seeks more time from RBI to transfer assets to its 'buyer'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 22, became IAS officer in first attempt, bagged AIR...

Monali Thakur's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: 'I’ll join when my...'

10 animals that eat their kids

6 largest birds in the world

10 animals with largest mouths

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Monali Thakur's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: 'I’ll join when my...'

Monali Thakur took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her mother after she passed away.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manish Chauhan

article-main
Monali Thakur's mother passes away
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur's mother passes away on Friday, May 17. Despite her mother being on a ventilator, Monali made the difficult decision to fulfill her professional commitment and perform in Bangladesh.

She later expressed her grief over the tragic loss of her mother in a heartfelt Instagram post. The singer shares several photos with her mother and wrote, "17th May 2024 14:10 pmâ€æ Maa took her last.. the one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew.. Aamar Maa. Baba and Daichi am sure are waiting to receive you.. I’ll join when my time comes but for now my Love. I hope you know I am the proudest daughter and the luckiest one to have been born to you Maa, and to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours."

She added, "Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa. Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me my everything, my main pillar. I looked up to you and will forever, Aamar Maa tomake nijer praaner thheke beshi bhalobashi, hence don’t know how to cope the pain is but tumi bhalo thheko. Shukhe thheko Maa n take no stress ever again fly (sic)."  

Meanwhile, Monali's team and event organizers lauded her professionalism and commitment to her audience despite facing a personal tragedy. During this challenging period, Monali's supporters stand steadfastly by her side, showering her with love and encouragement as they honor her mother, who was dearly cherished by all.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

9 killed, 24 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana's Nuh

Viral video: Dejected MS Dhoni leaves field without shaking hands with RCB players after match - Watch

Meet man who built company worth Rs 3000 crore from just Rs 25 lakh, know why its named 'Priya Gold' biscuit

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement