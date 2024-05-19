Monali Thakur's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: 'I’ll join when my...'

Monali Thakur took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her mother after she passed away.

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur's mother passes away on Friday, May 17. Despite her mother being on a ventilator, Monali made the difficult decision to fulfill her professional commitment and perform in Bangladesh.

She later expressed her grief over the tragic loss of her mother in a heartfelt Instagram post. The singer shares several photos with her mother and wrote, "17th May 2024 14:10 pmâ€æ Maa took her last.. the one who kept giving me wings finally took her own and flew.. Aamar Maa. Baba and Daichi am sure are waiting to receive you.. I’ll join when my time comes but for now my Love. I hope you know I am the proudest daughter and the luckiest one to have been born to you Maa, and to have gotten this kind of Love and support, wisdom and innocence from a virgin heart like yours."

She added, "Such a beautiful and strong woman you have been Maa. Thank you for my life and for being what you have been to me my everything, my main pillar. I looked up to you and will forever, Aamar Maa tomake nijer praaner thheke beshi bhalobashi, hence don’t know how to cope the pain is but tumi bhalo thheko. Shukhe thheko Maa n take no stress ever again fly (sic)."

Meanwhile, Monali's team and event organizers lauded her professionalism and commitment to her audience despite facing a personal tragedy. During this challenging period, Monali's supporters stand steadfastly by her side, showering her with love and encouragement as they honor her mother, who was dearly cherished by all.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.