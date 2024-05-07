HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard

HPBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024. The examination was held in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to declare the result of Class 10 today (May 7). Once announced, students can check the HP board 10th results on the official website hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 final exams were conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The papers were conducted from 8:45 am to 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which were held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

The HPBOSE Class 12 result was announced in April. This year, In Class 12, 85,777 candidates appeared of whom 63,092 or 73.76 percent cleared the exam.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Result

Visit the board's official website, hpbose.org.

Open the results page.

Go to Class 10 final examination results.

Enter the login details.

Submit and check your result.

The HPBOSE class 12th result was declared by in April with a pass percentage of 73.76. Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School topped the exam with 494 marks out of 500.