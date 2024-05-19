Twitter
UnWoman: A love-story delivering a thought-provoking message without being preachy

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Bajirao Mastani was announced with these two superstars in 70s, it got shelved

TVF announces fourth season of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni-starrer Gullak, fans say 'fir ek baar Mishra parivaar'

Meet man who once couldn't afford to pay his school fees, now has Rs 10000 crore net worth, he is…

Viral video: Donkey stuns internet with unexpected victory over hyena, watch

UnWoman: A love-story delivering a thought-provoking message without being preachy

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Bajirao Mastani was announced with these two superstars in 70s, it got shelved

TVF announces fourth season of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni-starrer Gullak, fans say 'fir ek baar Mishra parivaar'

Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Bajirao Mastani was announced with these two superstars in 70s, it got shelved

TVF announces fourth season of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni-starrer Gullak, fans say 'fir ek baar Mishra parivaar'

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Watch: Anushka Sharma gets emotional as Virat Kohli's RCB qualifies for playoffs in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions following the RCB's crucial win against CSK.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Anushka-Virat (Credit: Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their remarkable run by securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a gripping 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match witnessed a heartwarming moment as RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions following the team's crucial win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB's remarkable journey in the tournament saw them secure their ninth playoff appearance in 15 seasons, thanks to their sixth consecutive win. The emotional moment shared by Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the big win was captured by the cameras and shared on the IPL's official social media page. 

Kohli's blistering start with the bat, contributing 47 runs, set the tone for RCB's imposing total of 218/5. Despite CSK's spirited fightback led by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, RCB held their nerve, with Yash Dayal's composed final over ensuring victory. The win not only sealed RCB's playoff berth but also highlighted their incredible comeback after a slow start to the season, where they had managed only one win in the initial matches.

RCB is in fourth place with seven wins and seven losses, with 14 points. CSK is in the fifth spot with seven wins and seven losses, but they have slid down to fifth due to a lower net-run rate. In contrast, CSK's title came to an end, leaving questions about MS Dhoni's future with the team amidst speculation surrounding his playing days.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing the top spot in the table, RCB will now prepare for the IPL Eliminator match while awaiting their opponent. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs. (With inputs from ANI)

