Meet superstar who stopped getting work after gaining weight, wanted to quit acting, become a teacher but..

Srishty Rode made a name for herself in the television industry by playing varied characters but there was a time, after 'Chotti Bahu', when she stopped getting any offers due to a sudden increase in her weight.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 17, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actresses in the film and television industry start their careers at a high but then some circumstances force them to rethink their career path. Today, we will tell you about one of television's most popular actresses who, at one point in time, thought of quitting the world of showbiz due to weight gain. 

We are talking about none other than Srishty Rode who is best known for her roles in 'Choti Bahu 2', 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', and 'Ishqbaaaz'. Born in September 1990 in Mumbai, Srishty Rode is the daughter of Tony Rode who is a senior cinematographer. The actress started her career with a special appearance in the 2007 Balaji Telefilms show 'Kuchh Is Tara' for which she claims she received Rs 1,000.

Srishty Rode made her acting debut in a lead role in 2010 when she appeared in 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' followed by Zee TV's 'Chotti Bahu' in 2011. 

Srishty Rode made a name for herself in the television industry by playing varied characters but there was a time, after 'Chotti Bahu', when she stopped getting any offers due to a sudden increase in her weight. 

In a recent interview, Srishty Rode said that she thought of quitting acting and making a career as a teacher at the time. But, looks like Srishty's journey in the TV world was not ready to end and while she was studying to be a preschool teacher, the actress was offered the leading role in 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed'. During this time, Srishty Rode was continuously worried about her weight gain and went for a check-up where she got to know that she had thyroid. 

While teaching did not happen for Srishty Rode because of 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', her test results made her look at and analyse her health closely. Srishty Rode was quoted as saying, "I agree and have experienced that if you do not fit into a structure then you face difficulties. There is certainly a pressure on you to look good." 

Srishty Rode is now one of the most popular TV actresses in India but her path was not easy to reach here. On the work front, Srishty Rode was last seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and episode 11 of 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'. She also enjoys a massive following on social media. 

