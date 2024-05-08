DNA Explainer: Who are D-voters and what are their voting rights?

"Doubtful voter" is referred to by the term D-voter. During the creation of Assam's National Register of Citizens, those whose citizenship was in question or in doubt were classified as "D- Voters."

Nevertheless, neither the Citizenship Act of 1955 nor the Citizenship Rules of 2003 define "doubtful voter" or "doubtful citizenship." The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003 provided guidelines for the creation of the Citizenship Rules, 2003. The procedures for creating the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) are outlined in the regulations that were established in 2003.

It has only been stated that the Local Registrar will include the details of individuals whose citizenship is in doubt with a "appropriate remark in the population register for further enquiry" under subsection 4 of section 4, which deals with the production of the NRIC.

A family or individual is notified in a specific pro forma as soon as the verification process concludes whether they have been classified as a dubious citizen (D-Category). Before deciding whether or not to add their name to the register, they are also given the opportunity to be heard by the Taluk or Sub-district Registrar of Citizenship. The Registrar has ninety days to complete and justify his findings.

Because their Indian citizenship has not been verified, doubtful voters are not allowed to vote in elections. They are also not permitted to run for office in the nation's elections. It is not possible to extend the designation of a voter as dubious. Within a specific timeframe, a decision needs to be made. According to the documentation provided, if it is determined that the individual is a foreign national or an illegal immigrant, they may be deported or placed in a detention centre. More than 3300 people can be housed in six detention facilities located around Assam.

D- Voters can also apply to have their names added to the NRC. Only after receiving approval from the Foreigners Tribunals and having their names struck from the "D" category on the electoral rolls will they be added.