Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason A 22-year-old student was beaten to death by masked men on the campus of a college in Patna, police have arrested the main accused and found that an altercation over a dandiya night last year led to the attack that claimed the youngster's life. Harsh Raj, a third-year student of Vocational English at BN College, was at Sultanganj Law College on 27 May to take an exam when masked men armed with sticks attacked him. The blows left him critically injured. Patna Police reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.