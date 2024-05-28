Which countries are witnessing rapid increase in Muslim population? Where does India stand? Check full list here

Islam is a religion that is growing rapidly in the world. According to a report by the Pew Research Center, Islam will surpass Christianity to become the largest religion by 2070.

Currently, Indonesia has the highest number of Muslims in the world. Pakistan is second, followed by India. As per report, by 2030, Pakistan will beat Indonesia to become the country with the largest Muslim population. However, by 2050, India will have the largest Muslim population in the world.

As per 2011 census, there were 172.2 million Muslims in India. In 2023, the total population of Muslims has crossed 200 million.

Here is a list of countries where muslim population is increasing rapidly.

Nigeria: It is expected that by 2050, the Muslim population in Nigeria will rise by 120%, surpassing 230 million.

India: The Muslim population in India will increase by approximately 40%, reaching over 310 million.

Pakistan: By 2050, the Muslim population in Pakistan is expected to rise by 36%, crossing 280 million.

Iraq: By 2050, the Muslim population in Iraq is expected to increase by 94%.

Niger: It is estimated that the Muslim population in Niger will increase by 148% by 2050.