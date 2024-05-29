RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Education
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results today (May 29) at 5 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once released.
The Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination was held from March 7 to March 30, 2024.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :-10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 29 मई , कल शाम 5.00 बजे जारी होगा परिणाम ll @Rajasthanboard#RajasthanBoardResult ll #Rajasthanboard#10thclassresult— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) May 28, 2024
The RBSE will be holding a press conference to announce the class 10 result.
In the meeting, the education board will release the overall pass percentages, breaking it down further into gender-specific percentages, among other crucial details as they declare the Class 10 results.
Here’s how to check RBSE Class 10 results
