RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once released.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results today (May 29) at 5 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results at the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once released.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examination was held from March 7 to March 30, 2024.

The RBSE will be holding a press conference to announce the class 10 result.

In the meeting, the education board will release the overall pass percentages, breaking it down further into gender-specific percentages, among other crucial details as they declare the Class 10 results.

Here’s how to check RBSE Class 10 results

Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link.

A new page will appear where students will need to fill necessary details to log in.

Click on ‘submit’ and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

