Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition launched in India at Rs 27999, to go on sale via Flipkart from…

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition has been launched in India at Rs 27999. The Phone (2a) Special Edition is available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs 27,999. For a limited time, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with select cards, to avail an effective price of Rs 26,999. This exclusive smartphone is offered in limited quantities and can be purchased starting 5th June on Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition celebrates primary colours and their place within Nothing’s brand identity. The new smartphone is the first time that all three colours have been used in one piece of Nothing hardware. Previously the red has been used in the right earbud of all Nothing audio products, the yellow in the new Ear (a) and most recently blue was revealed in Phone (2a) Blue - but until now, never have all three colours lived in one home.

The Special Edition builds on everything the Phone (2a) was praised for at launch. It features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, Nothing OS, and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. The device boasts a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display, It comes with a dual 50 MP rear camera, and showcases Nothing’s unique design through its hardware and The Glyph Interface.

Phone (2a), and its predecessors, offer industry-first ChatGPT integration when paired with any Nothing or CMF by Nothing audio product. Additionally, new ChatGPT widgets have been introduced for fast and easy access from your smartphone home screen. Earlier this month, Nothing announced that Phone (2a) users can now access the Android 15 Developer Preview.