India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance signs mega oil deal with Russian company, to buy 3 million barrels a month in...

US closely monitoring Israeli airstrike probe amid tragic Rafah incidents but…

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today: Know all details here

US closely monitoring Israeli airstrike probe amid tragic Rafah incidents but…

Viral video: Woman takes over streets of London in lungi, here’s how locals reacted

South Indian cultural pride shines in London as @valerydaania's viral video shows her confidently sporting a lungi on the city streets.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

Viral video: Woman takes over streets of London in lungi, here’s how locals reacted
TRENDING NOW

    A video showcasing a woman proudly embracing her South Indian heritage by wearing a lungi on the streets of London has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram post, shared by @valerydaania, highlights her confident display of cultural pride in the heart of the British capital.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by valery (@valerydaania)

    In the clip, Valery, who has called London home for several years, is seen stylishly donning a blue checkered lungi paired with a plain t-shirt. The casual yet striking ensemble is completed with trendy sunglasses, blending traditional attire with modern fashion sensibilities. As she strolls through the city and visits a grocery store, the video captures a range of reactions from passersby—some surprised, others offering warm smiles, and even the cashier showing intrigue at her unique look. Valery aptly captioned the video, "Wearing lungi in London," set to a lively background tune.

    The video rapidly gained traction online, amassing over 1.1 million views and generating a wave of positive responses from her followers. Many users lauded Valery for promoting her culture and maintaining her roots while living abroad. The comment section buzzed with supportive messages, highlighting the impact of her cultural statement.

    One user enthusiastically commented, "This is new, good!"

    Another admirer wrote, "I love it!"

    A third user proudly declared, "India power in London."

