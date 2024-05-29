Twitter
Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence amid divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic

While neither Hardik nor Natasa have addressed the divorce rumors, the all-rounder took to social media to share a significant update.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 29, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

    Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently made headlines amidst rumors of a potential divorce with his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Speculation grew as Hardik was notably absent from the initial group of Indian cricket stars who traveled to New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, leading to reports of him vacationing at an undisclosed location overseas. While neither Hardik nor Natasa have addressed the divorce rumors, the all-rounder took to social media to share a significant update. 

    Hardik posted images from the Indian cricket team practice, indicating his presence with the team for the upcoming tournament, accompanied by the caption - "On national duty."

    Hardik's performance in the IPL 2024 season was disappointing, both as a player and captain. He was appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma after a decade-long tenure, a decision that was met with mixed reactions from fans. The season proved challenging for Hardik and the team, as they won only four matches and finished at the bottom of the table. Consequently, Hardik faced criticism from fans and experts alike, with some even resorting to booing him.

    "A lot of the stuff that he's going through is, personally, maybe a little uncalled for. It'll certainly be a learning curve for Hardik as his growth in leadership. While times are tough now, a couple of things will pass and it'll make him a tougher leader and it'll certainly grow him in the role as well," Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said in a press conference.

    There were initial concerns regarding Hardik's selection for the T20 World Cup, however, the team management demonstrated their confidence in him by appointing him as the vice-captain.

